Why this season's Community Shield match is being played at an unusual venue
Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry in the Community Shield match this Saturday – by the game will not be played at it's traditional Wembley home.
With the home of English football being prepared to host the final of the women's Euro 2022 competition on Sunday, the Football Association have been forced to move their pre-season game.
Many fans were confused by the choice or Leicester's King Power Stadium, but that is where the game will be played, with a 5pm kick-off.
FA Cup winners Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota as they face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium.
Alisson has had an abdominal problem and with, Caoimhin Kelleher also injured, third-choice Adrian could play.
Jota will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury while there are also doubts over Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and new signing Calvin Ramsay. Darwin Nunez could make his debut.
City defender Aymeric Laporte is out after undergoing knee surgery during the summer and could miss the first month of the campaign.
Star summer signings Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips could make their debuts.
Manager Pep Guardiola could also take the opportunity to look at two other new recruits in goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and forward Julian Alvarez.
Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Hughes, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Firmino, Salah, Diaz, Mabaya, Bajcetic.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Lewis, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, McAtee, Silva, Palmer, Alvarez, Haaland, Delap.
