Why the Evan Ferguson to England rumours can be stopped now

Gary Neville taunted Roy Keane over possible switch for Ireland star

Evan Ferguson’s international future has been the subject of much discussion in the English media of late - but there is a slight problem, they have not read the rulebook.

Previously, FIFA rules declared that once a player played any senior competitive fixture for a country, they were prevented from making a switch. That is why the likes of Declan Rice was allowed to play three friendlies for Ireland in 2018, though one competitive appearance at the time would have tied him down.

But FIFA made a change to the rules at their congress in 2020 to allow players who had played competitive games to switch. This was to effectively prevent a situation where a player would be brought into play one senior competitive game, thus tying them down to one country for good.

That said, the recent FIFA rule change does have several clauses and that appears to have been the source of some misunderstanding in the UK press regarding Ferguson’s future.

FIFA’s current rules declare that in the event a player who has played one competitive game wants to switch, that player can have played no more than three senior international games, whether in official competitions (competitive qualifiers) or non-competitive competition (friendlies).

Ferguson made his senior Ireland debut last November against Norway, before further friendly appearances followed against Malta and Latvia.

But once Ferguson played against France in last March’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin, his fourth appearance, he was not eligible to switch anymore.

He could, in theory, have switched after the Latvia game (his third appearance), or if he had made his debut against the French and hadn’t played in any friendlies previously.

While the fact is now that he can’t change, he was never likely to anyway despite some recent speculation.

Although it's not possible under current FIFA rules, the 18-year-old was asked about a possible switch to England on Sky Sports last May, based on a misunderstanding of the rules.

“Obviously, my Mam's English, so that's where it probably comes in. I've seen a few saying 'Oh, will he? Will he?' I can tell you now, it's a no," replied Ferguson.

The Bettystown native will miss Ireland’s huge Euro 2024 qualifying double header against France and the Netherlands this month, with the FAI confirming he had picked up a knee injury in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle last Saturday, where he scored his first top-flight hat-trick.