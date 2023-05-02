Why second cut at Chelsea could be the deepest for Frank Lampard

For Chelsea the statistic is damning - five defeats in a row and eight games without a win - but for Frank Lampard the manager it is even worse.

The loss at home to Brentford last week means Lampard has taken just one victory from the past 19 games that he has been in charge of - five at Chelsea and, prior to that, 14 at Everton.

If Lampard hoped his return to Stamford Bridge was not just about saving the season of the club he loves, and where he has rightly gained legendary status as a player, but also helping himself get back in the saddle and earn another leading managerial job then, so far, it has not worked.

Certainly the dire situation the interim head coach has inherited at Chelsea is a huge mitigating factor and should probably influence future employers.

But the situation is also one that could damage the 44-year-old's own reputation. "I was aware of that and I don't think you can live your career considering those negatives and what they might mean," Lampard said.

"My footballing playing career has given me a level of comfort that I don't have to be concerned. I want to win games now but I am not thinking, 'what might this mean for me?' because in my managerial career I have had versions of successes and obviously times when I have left clubs and I think that can be a pretty familiar story in modern-day management. So I can't overthink that one."

Winning games, or at least not losing them, starts with the trip to Arsenal tonight. After that there are just five more fixtures - including facing three of the other clubs in the top four. Then Lampard will be on his way.

He can be forgiven, as he sees Mikel Arteta in the home dugout, if there is a pang of jealousy. After all the Arsenal manager was certainly afforded the time Lampard did not receive in his first spell at Chelsea which ended with the sack in January 2021.

Maybe, also, there is a sliding doors moment with the FA Cup final just six months earlier, which Arsenal won and which delivered not just a first trophy for Arteta but also helped buy him that time.

If Lampard had been victorious would Chelsea - then still under Roman Abramovich - have been more patient? Probably not because Abramovich's Chelsea always gauged a manager's performance more on league position than cup success.

Maybe also Arteta benefited from a prolonged fallow period at Arsenal that the Russian billionaire would not have accepted. Neither, it seems, will Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbahli, who now run Chelsea.

"I don't think there is always an obvious method but I do think that if you are trying to work for something, you look at the successful models at the top end of the league at the minute and you see managers that have been working in there a long time, recruitment that is aligned with the type of squad and identity they want to bring and it works in a direction," Lampard argued.

"You see Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. So clearly if you want to get there it's something that hopefully aligns. At the moment, for us, it hasn't."

It certainly has not and it sounded like a message that Lampard has delivered to the Chelsea hierarchy. That clarity, he said, is a bonus of being manager for only a designated short period of time rather than trying to see out a four-year contract.

Lampard has told them there must be a "harsh solution" to Chelsea's lack of goals which, presumably, means a clear-out of some of their under-performing attackers and the purchase of at least one high-quality centre forward.

Not that Lampard believes the next manager, probably Mauricio Pochettino, can expect to be given years to succeed.

"Chelsea were so used to winning for long periods of time, maybe a short period of non-success brings a real kick-back," he said.

"Maybe with Arsenal, for instance, they had quite a few years of not getting what they wanted so they decided, 'We are going to stick with this and maybe get it to work'.

“I don't think you can say the next manager should be here for five years because Chelsea need to have successes. But in an ideal world the next manager would bring more stability."

As for Lampard, he is adamant he will "absolutely" remain at Chelsea until the end of this campaign.

"Will I come out a slightly better coach than I was, I think probably yes," he said.

"I came out of Chelsea last time better, I came out of Everton better. I'm the manager of Chelsea Football Club - and that's not a bad position to be in."

