Why Liverpool need Virgil van Dijk to get angry or their title ambitions will be derailed fast

RATHER like his awkward, statuesque stance when failing to repel Jadon Sancho’s opening goal for Manchester United on Monday night, Virgil van Dijk finds himself in an unfamiliar position at Liverpool.

For the first time since the £75 million deal – one which will be forever regarded among the most important and successful in Anfield’s modern history – the Dutchman’s form is under the spotlight.

Van Dijk’s four years at Anfield have been universally praised as game-changing, one of the catalyst signings transforming Klopp’s side from nearly men to serial winners.

Rare blips cannot undermine such legendary status. Van Dijk is regarded by many as one of the great defenders the Premier League has seen, not just Liverpool.

Even when Van Dijk was absent for eight months with a serious knee injury, his reputation soared. Without their modern-day colossus (in 2020-’21) Liverpool were a shadow of the team which have either won or been a point away from winning the Premier League in three of the previous four seasons.

Yet there is no escaping the Dutch centre-back’s culpability in some of the goals Liverpool have conceded in their first three Premier League games; the penalty gifted to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic on day one, the invitation accepted by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha to beat Alisson at the Kop End when it seemed Van Dijk had sufficiently recovered to make a challenge, and then Monday night’s failure to pressure Sancho as he dummied James Milner and cleverly picked his spot.

Milner’s furious reaction was almost certainly prompted by the justified perception that he was left as a one-man barrier, embarrassed by Sancho’s deft touch because of the lack of assistance.

Even at his best, Van Dijk can straddle the line between looking at ease or appearing casual, as if he can keep pace with a striker who is in sixth gear while he is moving in third.

It is not in his character to look flustered, as demonstrated when he took on a passive role as Milner barked his discontent. The drawback with such a demeanour comes when the team’s results and performances scream out for more raw aggression. That has rarely been lacking at Liverpool in the Klopp era, certainly not with Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but it is what the side need more of heading into Saturday’s Premier League game with Bournemouth.

It will not have escaped the manager’s attention that going back to last season his side have shut out the opposition only once in their last 10 games, including seven consecutive Premier League fixtures in which they have conceded first.

That could be disregarded as a quirk until Old Trafford, when the lack of famed intensity in the opening 20 minutes allowed Erik ten Hag’s side to do to Liverpool what they have typically done to others.

Naturally, singling out Van Dijk for this smacks of a knee-jerk reaction to a high-profile, emotional defeat.

That is a consequence of the extraordinary standards he and his team-mates have set in a world in which collecting 92 points only finishes second. Liverpool know from bitter experience how damaging early-season slip-ups can be.

There are more pressing issues at Anfield than a couple of errors from a world-class central defender.

In mitigation, Van Dijk has not had a settled partner for a year, with Klopp rotating Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate prior to their recent injuries.

The post-match briefing will have been heated – exactly how it should be when standards slip

The midfield has been unbalanced by injuries and the club’s increasingly risky decision to delay strengthening it until next summer, while Darwin Nunez head-butting Joachim Andersen means Klopp’s attacking options will be as limited against Bournemouth and Newcastle United as they were against United.

There is a six-man leadership group within Klopp’s squad – Jordan Henderson, Milner, Alisson, Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tellingly – and perhaps deliberately – Klopp turned to them all in the starting line-up against United. Given how animated a couple of them were expressing their discontent with each other on the field, it is fair to presume it was equally heated off it during the post-match briefing – exactly how it should be when high standards slip.

With seven points dropped already, Liverpool cannot afford to wait for the cavalry to escape the treatment room.

Collectively and individually, Klopp’s field marshals must quickly reconnect with their former selves to remedy the issues which threaten to prematurely derail their title ambitions.

Klopp will no doubt emphasise that a return to seeing his defenders throwing their body in the way of goal-bound shots to secure an elusive clean sheet would be a welcome starting point.