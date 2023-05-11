Why Ireland’s Euro qualifier with France will be played at Parc des Princes

Rugby World Cup sees ground move for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier

The Republic of Ireland will play their Euro 2024 qualifier away to France in Paris in the Parc des Princes, a return to the venue for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny who took his Derry City side there in 2006.

France usually play competitive home games in the Stade de France, but the venue is unavailable due to the Rugby World Cup. The French FA have been lining up alternative grounds for matches due to the clash with rugby, though they will play Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the Stade de France in November, while other games are to be played in Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Metz.

Today, the FFF confirmed they have have opted for the Parc Des Princes to host the Ireland game on September 7. The capacity (47,929) is lower than the Stade de France and demand for tickets from Ireland fans is expected to be high, though having the game in Paris, and thus avoiding a trip to the likes of Lille or Lyon, will be a bonus for Irish fans.

The stadium has hosted games at the finals of the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2016, with Wales and Northern Ireland playing there in 2016. Derry City were the last Irish side to play there, losing 2-0 to Paris St Germain in 2006.