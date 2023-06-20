Who wins in a battle between Manchester’s treble winning dream teams?

City on top of the world right now but the treble heroes of 1999 would still hold the edge

The streets of Manchester were laced in sky blue shirts on Monday as Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City treble winners returned home.

The treble-winning coronation in last weekend’s Champions League final in Istanbul cemented City’s Class of 2023 as a team that will indelibly be etched into football folklore, but where do they stand in the list of greatest teams in English football history?

Only Manchester United’s fabled 1999 side has matched their treble-winning achievement in the history of the English game and now the debate will rage over who would win a battle between these two iconic teams.

​Peter Schmeichel v Ederson

These two immaculate keepers are pivotal and both pulled off decisive saves in the Champions League finals that paved the way for treble glory. On this count, United’s No 1 has the slight edge.

Verdict: Schmeichel

Denis Irwin v Nathan Ake

City’s back-three formation contrasts with the back four United manager Alex Ferguson deployed in 1999, and this box can be ticked off quickly. Cork-great Irwin is several steps ahead of Ake and would have walked into the current City team.

Verdict: Irwin

Pep Guardiola led City to European glory this year

Ronnie Johnson v Ruben Dias

City’s defensive weakness undermined their Champions League ambitions in recent years, but Dias has solved most of those problems. United’s treble winners had a mix of defenders next to Jaap Stam, so Dias gets the nod.

Verdict: Dias

Jaap Stam v Manuel Akanji

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for moulding Akanji into a defender who slots perfectly into his set-up, with his distribution and calmness on the ball crucial to City’s success since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer. But he is no match for Stam, who was a powerhouse at the back.

Verdict: Stam

Manchester City players enjoying their homecoming parade

Gary Neville v Kyle Walker

Guardiola suggested Walker was struggling to fit into his set-up mid-way through the season, but he emerged as a key player in the latter half of the campaign, even though he was not selected to start the Champions League final. His attacking threat edges him ahead of Neville.

Verdict: Walker

​David Beckham v Bernardo Silva

A heavyweight battle between two classy performers. Beckham’s image as a sportsman may have been dwarfed by his superstar status, but his delivery into the box and set-piece brilliance was second to none.

Verdict: Beckham

​Roy Keane v Rodri

Rodri cemented his status as a City legend with his winning goal in the Champions League final, but Keane has this battle wrapped up. He may have missed the final match of United’s treble-winning season due to suspension, but he was a giant throughout the campaign.

Verdict: Keane

​Paul Scholes v Ilkay Gundogan

This is a close call. While Scholes is often hailed by United fans as one of their all-time greats, he wasn’t at the heart of the key moments in the 1998/99 season. Captain Gundogan has been central to City’s success and his two FA Cup final goals give him the edge.

Verdict: Gundogan

Manchester United players after their 1999 win

Ryan Giggs v Jack Grealish

Giggs only started 20 league games in United’s treble-winning campaign, but his iconic FA Cup semi-final winning goal against Arsenal was a key moment. Grealish has impressed for City this season but is not yet the complete package.

Verdict: Giggs

​Dwight Yorke v Kevin De Bruyne

United’s front four of Yorke, Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all played a significant role in the treble triumph, but none had the influence of De Bruyne. A world-class performer who came into his own in the final weeks of the season.

Verdict: De Bruyne

​Andy Cole v Erling Haaland

Cole’s 24 goals in the 1998/99 season were pivotal to United’s glory, but Haaland gets into any combined team after his remarkable 52-goal opening season in English football. He was the missing piece in Pep’s jigsaw and worth every penny City paid to get him.

Verdict: Haaland

​Alex Ferguson v Pep Guardiola

The two greatest managers of all-time? Guardiola is certainly in the debate now after his latest triumph and while Ferguson has the edge in terms of his longevity at the top, Guardiola’s win rate is sublime.

Verdict: Ferguson

​WHO WINS?

Manchester United’s full-strength, treble-winning team had the edge over this City side, who had the luxury of full weeks in between both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

City’s financial muscle means they have a bigger squad than Ferguson’s United 24 years ago, but the class of United’s midfield would have the edge over City now.

Verdict: Man United