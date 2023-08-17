Who is Wataru Endo? Meet Liverpool’s new midfielder ‘soldier’

Liverpool finally set to sign midfield enforcer after failed bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Stuttgart's Wataru Endo would not have been on Liverpool's wanted list when this summer's transfer window opened for business, yet the Japanese international is about to be added to Jurgen Klopp's squad for the forthcoming season.

After Chelsea beat Liverpool to the signatures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia through a combination of inflated transfer bids and the offers of lengthy and lucrative contracts, Liverpool's eagerness to sign a holding midfielder forced Klopp and his recruitment team to spread their net wider.

It is no surprise that they have turned to the German market to solve their midfield problem after Jorg Schmadtke was recruited as Liverpool's Sporting Director to replace the departed Julian Ward this summer, with knowledge of the Bundesliga a significant factor in the the chase to sign a player who is something of a cult hero with Stuttgart fans.

Following the unexpected exits of captain Jordan Henderson and his midfield sidekick Fabinho to the Saudi Arabian league this summer, along with the exit of James Milner to Brighton, a new leader was required to prop up a midfield featuring summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And while the deal to sign 30-year-old Endo is a departure from a policy to recruit younger player this summer, the statistics suggesting he could be a shrewd short-term fix for Klopp's midfield problems.

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Endo has won more aerial duels (219) and made more clearances (175) than any other player in the Bundesliga.

He has also had the most headed clearances in the German top flight (105) and the second most touches of any player with 6,511.

He has completed the second most passes (3,940) and made the second most tackles (208), with his all-action style likely to fit into Klopp's high-energy brand of football.

Standing at a relatively modest 5'10", Endo has also played at centre-back for Stuttgart and even though his primary job is to stop the opposition's attacking bursts, he has scored 13 Bundesliga goals over the past four seasons for Stuttgart.

Former Stuttgart Sporting Director Sven Mislintat suggested Endo was "incredibly valuable" to any side, as he hailed his leadership qualities.

"As a player and as a person, he's simply incredibly valuable," said Mislintat. "He's one of these anchors, a focal point in our system. Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it's good that he's there and performs."

Endo had been dubbed as Stuttgart's midfield 'soldier' and Klopp will be hoping he lives up to his billing as he continues to rebuild the heart of his team after a summer of huge change.