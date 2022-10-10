What next for Cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th career goal?

Will the Portuguese superstar leave Manchester United in January?

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a new milestone after scoring his 700th career goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday, but what will it mean for his future at Old Trafford?

Even though Ronaldo has started just once in the Red’s previous eight league games, it was made clear during the summer transfer window that United are not prepared to let him leave the club.

Despite United’s initial eagerness to cling on, it is strongly expected that Ronaldo will continue to explore options in January, with Chelsea and Sporting Lisbon looking to be strongly interested.

WHERE COULD HE GO?

It was revealed during the recent transfer window that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Ronaldo, however, the move was rejected by ex-Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel.

Reports from September showed that Boehly met with Ronaldo’s representative Jorge Mendes to discuss a move for United’s star, with a transfer looking likely between the two clubs.

Napoli and Sporting Lisbon have been linked with a move for Cristiano, with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid most recently entering themselves into the mix.

Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr wants the family to return to Lisbon where it all began, where he can spend more time with his family.

RONALDO’S BIGGEST PROBLEM

Ronaldo topped United’s scoring charts last season with 24 goals in 39 games. However, Marcus Rashford has been Ten Hag’s main choice up top for United this season, with the Englishman starting the season well netting against rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

After mountains of speculation this season surrounding Ronaldo’s game time, a new decision from Ten Hag has emerged that Ronaldo “can leave in January”, despite the manager’s clear keenness to keep the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Rashford’s strong league form has meant that Ronaldo has spent most of the season on the bench, starting just three games this season, two of them being in the Europa League.

WHAT THEY SAY

Bruno Fernandes - “Every week, it seems like a new record for Ronaldo and obviously, we are really happy. But today he had the goal, we win and that's the most important for Cristiano, that the team wins. To play with Cristiano as a No 10 is actually really good because players respect Cristiano so much that it creates more space, as the opponents are afraid of him taking the ball and scoring.”

Rio Ferdinand - “700 goals. That’s more than I had appearances. He would have been hurting on the bench and that is the answer, he is going out there with something to prove and he is doing it. We mentioned moving forward and Ronaldo, class always comes through. He would have been disappointed but 700 goals man, to be the decisive one today, if anyone was doubting him, he’s put them in their place and the WhatsApp group will be talking.”

THE VERDICT

Ronaldo is still likely to leave United, whether it be in January or in the summer transfer window is still up for debate.

The sheer attraction of Ronaldo for clubs and fans all around the world will surely be enough to secure him a move away from Manchester, with United confirming they will not stand in his way when the time comes.

Ronaldo will forever be held in legendary status at Old Trafford, playing over 300 games and scoring over 140 goals for United, but the manner of his exit will be important to his legacy.