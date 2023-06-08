West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
West Ham chairman David Sullivan has confirmed captain Declan Rice will be sold this summer.
The England midfielder became only the third Hammers skipper to lift a trophy, after victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.
However, Sullivan admitted a gentleman's agreement means they will allow a player who still has two years remaining on his contract to leave.
Asked whether lifting the trophy in Prague was Rice's last action as a West Ham player, Sullivan told talkSPORT: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go.
"He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement.
"It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there.
"I think the offers will start to come today. Three or four clubs have shown interest but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players."
Today's Headlines
CARTEL CRACKDOWN | Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s son to fight extradition – just like uncle Liam Byrne
SOS | Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford
'dangerous men' | Gangsters who hired hitman for Dubai-based 'Mr Big' drug dealer jailed for life
‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground in the lakeside town of Annecy
'SERIOUS INJURIES' | Man rushed to Dublin hospital for treatment after being stabbed in Dundalk
dublin devils | Manchester United set to play Dublin fixture ahead of new season
City of Love | Doireann Garrihy enjoys Paris trip with boyfriend after his alcoholism revelations
RIP | Teen cyclist dies after hitting pillar in late-night crash in Tallaght, Dublin
SOLIDARITY SCHEME | Ireland ordered to pay EU €1.5m for failing to house 350 refugees
PHONE PAS | Gunman who tried to murder Luke Wilson caught AGAIN with mobile phone in jail