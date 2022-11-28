WATCH: Turkish goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc injured after violent fan attack

Gasps were heard around the stadium as the fan struck Ozenc twice with a large stick

A Turkish league match between Goztepe and Altay descended into chaos after goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc was smashed over the head with a stick by a fan who ran onto the pitch.

With play suspended to allow two ambulances onto the ground after fans were left injured from wild flares and dangerous objects being thrown in the stands, the spectator ran on to attack Ozenc.

Gasps were heard around the stadium as the fan struck Ozenc twice with a large stick, with his second blow delivered at a pace that saw the weapon break into pieces.

Security guards rushed to apprehend the attacker, with Ozenc reported to have been left with a gash to his head as the game was called off.

Reports suggests that two children were among three people injured by the flares, one of them severely, and the trouble did not stop after the game was called-off.

Fights between fans continued to erupt outside of the ground as the local derby game took a series of nasty turns.

Yavuz Selim Kosger, Governor of Izmir, issued a statement as he said: “Currently, 13 suspects have been arrested. This incident will not be left behind, it will be investigated to the smallest detail.”

Altay president Ayhan Dundar also gave his views with his comments reported by 7 Sports: “It was a bad event, it was a situation that should not have happened.

“I saw an explosive material thrown by our supporters and one of the Goztepe supporters during the match, I was very sorry.

“First of all, I wish him a speedy recovery.

“It is a shameful situation for me. I hope it will not happen again, I hope our injured friends there.

“First of all, they regain their health quickly. We were hurt, it shouldn’t have happened at all, it didn’t suit us..

“Especially at the beginning of the match, both incidents are directly related to life, it’s embarrassing, and it’s just tough. I just don’t want to say anything else.”