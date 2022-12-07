WATCH: Roy Keane's big celebrations after scoring a goal in Qatar
The 51-year-old rolled back the years on Wednesday, playing an excellent ball over the top to a teammate, whose shot was saved by Micah Richards.
Ireland legend Roy Keane netted the winner in a friendly between the ITV Sport and BBC Sport in Doha, and jumped over a bin in celebration.
Keane was first to the rebound, and struck a sweet volley into the bottom corner.
The seven-time Premier League winner wheeled away in celebration, taking off his t-shirt and jumping over a wheelie bin as his colleagues congratulated him.
Both crews are enjoying some downtime as the World Cup takes a break before resuming work on Friday for the quarter-final clash between the Netherlands and Argentina.
Keane’s celebrations have already drawn a huge reaction on social media, after he suggested Brazil’s dancing on the pitch in Qatar following their win against South Korea was “over the top”.
"I've never seen so much dancing," said Keane on ITV Sport.
"I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly (Come Dancing).
"Brazil fantastic, but it's South Korea. I can't believe what I'm watching.
"People say it's their culture… I don’t know.
"The first goal I don't mind, but the fourth goal, the gig or whatever they are doing, I'm not happy with it. I don't think it's good at all."
