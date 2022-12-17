WATCH: Melbourne derby abandoned after goalkeeper attacked with metal bin
Fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium rushed the pitch just after the 20-minute mark of the game at AAMI Stadiu
Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding.
Fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium rushed the pitch just after the 20-minute mark of the game at AAMI Stadium. City led 1-0 when the match was stopped.
“Following shocking scenes during the first half of the A-League men’s match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City ... where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match ... in order to protect the integrity of the match,” a Football Australia statement said.
“Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately," with “strong sanctions to be handed down."
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
There had been a tense atmosphere to start the match with both sets of fans planning to leave the game at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest toward the Australian Professional Leagues, which had recently awarded the next three grand final matches to Sydney in a deal with the New South Wales state government.
Both sets of fans started derogatory chants immediately after the preceding A-League Women’s game finished. Victory and City fans also unfurled banners, referring to their displeasure with the APL and its decision on the championship matches.
Read more
Fans of both sides had been throwing flares on the field but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a television cameraman. Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.
Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket, which is used to dispose of flares. Glover started bleeding from a head wound and was taken from the field, along with players from both teams.
Veteran Australia soccer journalist Ray Gatt replied to a comment on Twitter by saying: “As a football writer I covered Australian soccer for over 40 years and have seen many highs and crippling lows. This is the lowest of the lows. So very sad."
Today's Headlines
hard to bear | Dublin restaurant issues Christmas appeal for return of stolen hugging bear
second term | Leo Varadkar elected as Taoiseach for second time after Micheál Martin gets standing ovation
'drinkers only' | Pub owner sets down marker after refusing to serve glass of Coke to customer
nabbed | Driver arrested after being caught doing 159kph in treacherous conditions in Donegal
tragic loss | Private Sean Rooney 'shot dead at close range' as shooters may have gained access through rear window
remand | Ninety people detained in the Irish prison system for more than a year without being convicted of a crime
objections | Father appeals conviction for the murder of his six-and-a-half-month-old son Joshua
tragic death | Elderly pedestrian (80s) killed in horror collision with a van in Co Wexford
CHARGES | Dad-of-five arrested in Dublin over €600k cannabis seizure bailed
may day | Top solicitor and niece of Charlie Haughey admits traffic violation