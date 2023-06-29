WATCH: John Aldridge’s verdict on Caoimhin Kelleher’s Liverpool future

Ireland kepeer Caoimhin Kelleher could face a decision over his Liverpool future this summer, with the 24-year-old eager for more regular first team football next season.

Kelleher has been back-up keeper for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker in recent years, winning the Champions League and Premier League before playing a key role in League Cup and FA Cup successes in 2022.

Yet he has spent a majority of his time on the bench and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny suggested last month that he will be leaving Liverpool this summer.

“It’s not right normally to speak about a player moving, but he’s at the stage where he’s behind probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and it’s not going to get any easier,” said Kenny.

“He can’t afford not playing. He knows that and he’s known that for a while. It’s not easy. There’s a process you go through with a club like that and I think and it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to move in the summer, and he knows that.

"I think he’s ready to go and play regularly because he needs to. It’s hard to leave Liverpool, it’s such an iconic club, but he’s not so young now. He’s 24 and he needs to play and he knows that.”

Those comments may not have been welcomed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff, as it is unusual for an international manager to urge one of his players to seek a transfer.

Now Liverpool legend John Aldridge has suggested Kelleher could be Liverpool’s No.1 in the future, even though he admits the wait for Alisson’s reign as the club’s first choice keeper to end may be too long for his Irish understudy.

Should Caoimhin Kelleher move on this summer?

“It’s a tough one,” Aldridge told the Sunday World, as he discussed Kelleher’s future.

"I think he got found out in the last game of the season (4-4 draw at Southampton) because he was very rusty. He played his worst game for the club.

"That apart, the lad has got everything going for him in modern day football.

"He needs to play games. It’s alright training, but you get your experience playing games.

"They have got three cups where he will play; the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League. So he will get more games than in other seasons.

"He’s still very young, very talented, so I’d selfishly want to keep him.

"You have to see how the lad feels and what the club wants. He could get into a lot of Premier League sides, but I obviously hope he stays at Liverpool.”