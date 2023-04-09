WATCH: John Aldridge says Jurgen Klopp deserves a chance to fix Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker tells sundayworld.com that Klopp has to be backed this summer

JURGEN Klopp has admitted he is lucky to still be in a job at Liverpool after a truly awful season - but I think he has earned the right to have a final roll of the dice.

In the last week, we have seen Chelsea hit the panic button again by sacking Graham Potter and Leicester did the same as they removed Brendan Rodgers.

Tottenham were forced to let Antonio Conte go as he clearly didn't want to be there and after the season Liverpool have lived through, Klopp could easily have been sacked as well.

Jurgen is no fool and he knows that and said as much in his recent press conferences, but Klopp is still one of the best managers in the world and I can't think of anyone I would replace him with at Liverpool.

He's had a succession of very good seasons, even if the team haven't won as many trophies as they should have done, so one bad one can be forgiven.

I think back to that famous game at Nottingham Forest when Alex Ferguson was apparently going to get the sack at Manchester United if his side lost.

Well, they scraped a win that day and we all know what happened after that, so these things can turn around and especially when we are as good a manager as we know Klopp is.

What we can't get away from is the reality that this season has been miserable, with the 4-1 hammering at Manchester City backed up by a dreadful performance where Liverpool were lucky to draw 0-0 at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Klopp has to be asking himself where it has all gone wrong and it might get to the point where he feels he can't turn it around with the limited finances he is working with and walks away.

Yet everyone associated with Liverpool loves Klopp and that means there is no great push for him to be removed, even though he admits he has to take responsibility for the collapse of the team this season.

I've given up trying to work out what has gone wrong because I have never seen anything like this in my entire time watching football.

How can a team this good get this bad so quickly?

I just don't understand it and clearly, Klopp hasn't got the answer either as this has been going on for a long time now.

We blamed injuries for a while, but the forward players who were missing are all back now and the team are still not firing, so you wonder if this can be solved.

Sadly, this is not a good time to be a Liverpool fan.

We have been spoilt for a long time now, with some unbelievable stuff from a brilliant team assembled by Klopp.

So it’s hard to see them giving the ball away as often as they did in the Chelsea game and it feels like a long way back from here.

Title challenges and even Champions League qualification feels a million miles away for Liverpool right now and Klopp has to be honest with himself and the club when he assesses whether he is the man to try and get them back on track.

He will need big money and some help in making the right signings this summer, but Liverpool cannot have another season like this again and Klopp doesn't need me to tell him that.