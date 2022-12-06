WATCH: Jack Grealish and Declan Rice show their ball skills at England hotel in Qatar

Grealish has released video showing the duo kicking a football across the swimming pool at England’s team hotel.

England’s World Cup stars are preparing for Saturday’s quarter-final against France in Qatar and Jack Grealish and Declan Rice appear to be in great touch ahead of the showdown.

Grealish and Rice – who infamously walked away from potential international careers with the Republic of Ireland to declare for England – have both played key roles in England’s story in the tournament so far.

Rice has been a starter in each game for Gareth Southgate’s side, while Grealish has been one of the first pick substitutes in England’s first four games.

Now Grealish has released video showing the duo kicking a football across the swimming pool at England’s team hotel.

The control shown by Manchester City star Grealish and West Ham captain Rice is impressive, with the Instagram post attracting over 250k likes.

Rice is already turning his focus on the France game at the weekend and he suggests the England team don't always get the credit they deserve after an impressive record in recent international tournaments.

"I don't think we get the credit we deserve in our performances," said Rice.

"If you look at other teams, like the Netherlands and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called 'master classes'.

"With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way.

"If you look at our last couple of games, it's been faultless. I think countries should be starting to fear us now because we're a great team.

"Now we have the game against France and these are the kind of games you want to be a part of.

"I'm sure the world will be watching. We really want to progress. There's no point buzzing about victory over Senegal if we can't push on and beat France."