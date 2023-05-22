WATCH: Graeme Souness breaks down on TV as he discusses his ‘cruel disease’

Souness prearing for huge challenge in a bid to raise awareness

Graeme Souness was has a reputation for being a hard man on the field during his playing days and he took that into management, yet he is showing his compassionate nature with his latest campaign.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder fought back tears as he told the BBC that Epidermolysis bullosa was the "cruellest disease out there", with his emotion clear for all to see in a live television interview.

Now Souness plans to swim the English Channel to help people living with a rare skin condition after he was inspired to take on the 16-hour challenge following a meeting Isla Grist from the Scottish Highlands.

The 14-year-old's condition, known as "butterfly skin", causes the skin to tear or blister at the slightest touch and Souness described Isla as "the most unique person I've ever met" and a “very special person,”

"This disease... it's the cruellest, nastiest disease,” said Souness.

"For someone so young to be so brave... and Isla's aware of the impact this has on her mum and dad and she helps them," he said, clearly struggling with his emotions.

"This is a very special young lady you're in the company of, she really is, and I am… she gets me in tears every time I'm in her company."

The emotions rose to the surface for Souness as he reached for the tissues and added: "She does this to me every time. She's an inspiration to me - even at my age."

Isla revealed she uses various techniques to take her mind off the constant pain and discomfort, with the profile Souness is giving the condition and huge push in the push to find help for Epidermolysis bullosa.

"Watching TV for me - distraction is a big part of my everyday life because it does distract me and I can go into another dimension and…not get away from it but distance sometimes," said Isla.

Her father Andy said the fundraising was vital to find ways of using existing drugs to improve treatment.

"We are desperately looking to progress research into repurposing drugs and some of the money we'll raise hopefully through the swim is repurposing existing drugs that are licensed to the NHS and seeing if they have therapeutic benefits for EB sufferers," he stated.

"It usually takes many many years and billions of pounds to bring a drug to market. These are already licensed.

"It's hard for Isla, the blisters she's got all over her body and the raw skin. Up to half her body is not covered in skin.

"It not only affects the external parts of the skin you can see, it affects the internal linings as well and that's blistering and tearing of the skin inside your throat and the like and it's relentless. It just doesn't stop."