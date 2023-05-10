WATCH: Erling Haaland’s dad explains clash with Real Madrid fans

Alf Inge responds on Twitter after heated exchanges at the Bernabeu

Alf-Inge Haaland displays an offensive gesture towards Real Madrid fans as he is escorted from the executive box at the Bernabeu

Alf-Inge Haaland, father of City star Erling Haaland, has opened up about his clash with Real Madrid fans during Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu.

While his son experienced a quiet night on the Bernabeu pitch, Alfie Haaland had an interesting night in the stands as he was escorted out of a hospitality box after a confrontation with the home fans, with footage emerging online of the Norwegian being led away during Tuesday night’s game.

Spanish fans can be heard chanting “adios”, among other things, at Haaland as he winds the crowd up, cupping his ears and waving towards them while leaving the VIP area. There were reports in the Spanish media that he threw food at Madrid supporters, which he has refuted.

According to the former City midfielder, who acts as his son’s agent, he was asked to move following his celebrations at Kevin De Bruyne’s equaliser in the semi-final first leg.

“Ok,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“Real Madrid were not happy we were celebrating De Bruyne’s goal. Other than that, we had to move because Real Madrid fans [were] not happy with 1-1.”

Despite dominating the first half, City fell behind when Real forward Vinicius Jr unleashed a spectacular strike from range in the first half at the Bernabeu.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side dragged themselves back into the tie with a second-half strike from distance by De Bruyne, which sent the two teams back to Manchester for next week’s return leg at 1-1.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed his frustration with the referee after he was booked during the clash.

Real were furious with the equaliser, claiming the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, but officials waved away those appeals, and when Eduardo Camavinga gave possession away with a loose pass, De Bruyne made Real pay.

Ancelotti and Luka Modric led the complaints, with the Real boss shown a yellow card and admitting after the match he was confused by the booking.

“I don’t know why,” Ancelotti told BT Sport. “I told [the referee]: ‘I was not on the pitch, why you give me [the card]?’

“I think he could give the yellow card to the player, not to the manager.”

Real were second-best for much of the first half as City dominated possession, though ruthlessly took their moment and were then much-improved after the break as they threatened to double their led.

It was then City’s turn, though, to score against the run of play, but Ancelotti was upbeat with how the tie was poised heading to the Etihad next week.

“Defensively, we were good, Rudiger against Haaland did really well,” he said.

“The midfield covered well the position in front of the defence. We are satisfied. Some times the result doesn’t give you credit, but the performance was really good.

“We are happy and have strong motivation for the next game.”