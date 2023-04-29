WATCH: End of the road for Jeff Stelling as he calls time on Soccer Saturday role

Veteran broadcaster will step down from his role at the end of May

Jeff Stelling is calling time on his long-running stint as host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show.

The 68-year-old confirmed his decision live on air, as he received a round of applause from his fellow panellists.

He has been the host of Soccer Saturday for more than 25 years, helping to turn the show into a huge hit for the broadcaster and revealed a year ago that he was preparing to step down.

Stelling, who joined Sky in 1992, said in October 2021 that he would be leaving the broadcaster at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but subsequently confirmed he would stay on for another season.

Now he has made the decision to walk away for good, and he confirmed the news on his last full Soccer Saturday show.

"It is groundhog day, it is that time of the year, every year, where I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday," Stelling joked. "But this time it is true."

"I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes commented: "After a brilliant 30+ year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere.

"His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

"He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United."