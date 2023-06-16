Watch: ‘Disgrace and a shambles’ - Ireland fans outraged over chaotic scenes outside stadium ahead of Greece clash
Ireland fans were caught up in chaotic scenes as they attempted to get into the OPAP Arena to watch the crunch Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece.
While the Ireland section in the corner of one of the stands was sold out, plenty of empty seats were evident shortly before kick-off.
There were reports on Twitter of fans being stuck in long queues to get into the stadium after the long trip to Athens, with a limited number of turnstiles open for visiting fans.
The lack of turnstiles appeared to be the problem for the travelling Ireland supporters, with many left outside as the match got underway.
This was the first competitive international staged at the OPAP Arena in Athens, with some teething problems clearly evident as Ireland fans suffered a miserable experience.
There were also some claims on Twitter that the gates were opened minutes before the match in an effort to resolve the problem.
Ireland fans on Twitter were calling on UEFA to investigate the challenges getting into the ground and it would not be the first time European football's governing body has been caught up in controversy over the treatment of fans.
Liverpool supporters suffered a miserable experience trying to gain access to the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, with UEFA later admitting they made mistakes in the organisation of that match.
