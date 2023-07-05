WATCH: Conor Moore blesses himself before mimicking Roy Keane

Irish impressionist hits the mark with his impression of former Manchester United and Ireland captain

23 March 2023; On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville’s The Overlap on Tour' at Rockmount AFC is Roy Keane. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Impressionist Conor Moore rarely shies away from poking fun at the world’s biggest sporting stars, yet he seemed a little more nervous than normal as he performed his routine in front of Roy Keane.

Irish linguist Moore appeared on stage with Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in front of packed theatre audience and he had to pluck up some courage before performing his Keano impression with the man himself looking on.

Moore blessed himself sarcastically before launching into his routine which seemed to go down well with a laughing Keane.

The impressionist went through a sketch that included many of Keane’s trademark comments that have helped to make him one of the most popular pundits on Sky Sports.

Moore also found time for a dig at Neville, which was well received by the Manchester United legend.

You can watch the sketch that will be part of the latest episode of The Overlap on Tour on Sky: