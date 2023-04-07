Virgin Media to broadcast their first ever LOI match tonight...and it’s the big Dublin derby

Virgin Media will broadcast their first ever LOI match tonight

The biggest and most bitter rivalry in Irish football will be shown live on Virgin Media TWO this evening.

Dublin clubs Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will battle it out at a sold out Dalymount Park and the TV cameras will show the whole thing live from 7.30pm this evening.

The highly-anticipated game will have expert analysis from Bernard O’Toole and guests Brian Kerr and Ian Morris in studio while Dave McIntyre and Graham Gartland will be giving commentary from the sideline.

The Hoops are struggling this season so far but after their first win in the league last week they will be hoping to continue that form tonight against their table-toping rivals.

Bohs have won six of their opening seven games so far this campaign and are three points ahead of Derry City.

Also tonight Derry host Drogheda United, Sligo travel to Dundalk, St Pats host Cork City and UCD host Shelbourne. All matches kick off at 7.45pm

