Virgil van Dijk sounds rallying cry as Liverpool aim to bounce back

Virgil van Dijk has spoken of the desire to “show again that we are Liverpool” when the Reds face Ajax at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Nottingham Forest.

A mixed bag of a season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, in which disappointing away form has been a frequent feature, continued with a 1-0 reverse at promoted Forest on Saturday, six days on from the high of beating Manchester City by the same score at Anfield.

They head into Wednesday’s fixture in Amsterdam looking to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, which will be achieved if they avoid defeat.

Defender Van Dijk said at the pre-match press conference: “It was a very, very intense, difficult week, six days actually. A fantastic win against City, a difficult (1-0 home) win against West Ham (last Wednesday), and then an away game, early kick-off, against Forest. We tried everything.

“We know that our performance in general has to be as consistent like how it always was, and that’s what we try to do.

“There are always reasons for why things are not going as well, and we try to sort that and do everything in our power to do that, that’s what we work for.”

The result at the City Ground left Liverpool’s away record in all competitions for 2022-23 to date showing four losses and only one win in seven games.

And the Netherlands international said: “That’s obviously not something we like and that’s something we want to improve as a group.

“We’ll try to show the intensity that we always want to show from tomorrow. We need that.

“We want to improve the situation, we want to improve the away results and it starts tomorrow. We want to show it tomorrow again that we are Liverpool, one of the biggest teams and clubs in the world.”

The Merseyside outfit, who have had a number of injury issues to contend with, are second in their Champions League group having followed a 4-1 loss at Napoli with a 2-1 win over Ajax and back-to-back victories against Rangers.

Meanwhile, Klopp has bemoaned his injury crisis as suggested that has played a part in his side’s failings.

“We see the performances and they’re not as stable and consistent as they were, that’s clear. Explanations for that – injuries a little bit,” he said.

“We couldn’t put in so far consistent performances, that’s the point we know. But we were now actually in a good moment until we lost against Nottingham Forest, in a strange game, with a lot of problems for us – some players were injured, some were not allowed to play but were there, let me say it like this. Then you play against a deep defending side and you lose a game after a set-piece which we should win.

“Do I expect us to play better, consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes. Very good performances on a consistent level don’t fall off the trees, you have to work for it, and you have to go for it in the long term.

“It’s what we are doing. We are working on trying to turn each screw and will do that without being nervous or thinking something is going against us.

“We know it’s a difficult situation, it will be difficult tomorrow against Ajax. But I think it makes sense anyway to be optimistic, and that’s what I am.”

When asked if it was close to clicking for Liverpool, Klopp said: “What you need when it’s really clicking is consistency in the line-up as well, and we can’t do that at the moment, not at all.

“It starts with injuries, then the problem is the players who have no injuries have to play too often, and the players who have injuries, when they come back, have to play too early very often.

“And then they come back and play and then they have another, not injury, but things, and then the medical department says they cannot play longer than 20 minutes, they shouldn’t do this, they shouldn’t do that, and these kind of things, and that’s how you go in a Premier League game, with a team with a knife between their teeth. So that’s tricky.

“And obviously that situation is not sorted overnight. Yes, players are coming back. But you asked if Ibou (Konate) is now ready to play. He trained first day properly yesterday. He was not long out, but he had a muscle thing – does it make sense to bring him in for 95 minutes? I’m not sure.

“Same with Naby, he needs to train, Oxlade, needs to train. They’re both not in the Champions League squad anyway because everybody told me they would be out for longer, but now they are back – which is good.

“Curtis (Jones) is back, a few others are, and of course that is all helpful. No complaints, no moan – it’s just a situation.”