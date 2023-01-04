Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury at Brentford
Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”, adding “I didn’t want to take any risks”.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford, the PA news agency understands.
The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.
The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.
Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.
They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.
