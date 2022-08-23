Virgil Van Dijk and James Milner’s bickering sums up a night at Old Trafford to forget for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp began the season saying he wanted Liverpool’s players to be angry with the world. On a sobering evening at Old Trafford, their fury was directed at each other, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner’s constant bickering symptomatic of a disjointed performance and poor start to the season.

The heart of this Liverpool team is malfunctioning. Klopp must quickly find a fix to prevent this season’s domestic ambitions being rapidly revised.

Maybe the post-Sadio Mane world is bleaker than first imagined. Perhaps their indifferent form can, as Klopp suggests, be attributed to a ‘witch’s curse’ injuring key players.

Then there are the chronic slow starts – conceding the first goal in seven consecutive Premier League games – which are not sustainable.

A more compelling argument is the risk Liverpool downplayed at the start of the season – that their title credentials would be undermined by a failure to strengthen in midfield – has bitten sooner than Klopp thought plausible.

To be outrun, out-muscled and generally overpowered by a Manchester United team they defeated 9-0 on aggregate last season was reflective of diminished power through Liverpool’s spine.

“Where is the need for a midfielder?” Klopp asked before the start of the season, irked by the suggestion his club had was inviting trouble by pinning their faith in the untried, the unreliable or the injury prone.

Klopp listed everyone at his disposal. “Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player we are missing?” he said.

Since then, four have been injured and, at Old Trafford, the midfield thoroughbred of the last four years, Fabinho, began on the bench. Liverpool always look more vulnerable without him. His arrival after Liverpool’s first insipid hour was inevitable. Not surprisingly, his team rallied.

Attributing the lack of midfield numbers solely to bad luck is disingenuous. Keita has been in treatment so much since he joined Liverpool, when he finally leaves – his cheerleaders probably citing lack of game-time – they ought to name a medical ward at the training ground in his honour.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been plagued by injuries, and Thiago’s niggles have been a feature of his career. Thiago is at Liverpool to add balance to the midfield. Without him, there is a chronic lack of creativity.

There was always a possibility that Klopp would be looking to his youth sooner rather than later. Elliott, or recent signing Carvalho, being thrust forward as a solution is neither a surprise, nor a problem. It is the fact that Klopp has started two of the first three Premier League games with 36-year-old Milner which is more indicative of the issue. That will sound more disrespectful to Milner than deserved, but when he extended his Anfield stay for another 12 months in June, he would not have anticipated a regular starting role.

A contrast has been drawn between Liverpool’s patient transfer strategy with United’s haphazard approach. Liverpool would never pay £70m for a 30-year-old.

The club wears its determination to wait for the right transfers like a badge of honour. The last time they went knee-jerk, signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on loan during a clamour for new centre-backs in the last major injury crisis, Klopp later intimated it was a mistake not sticking with his youngsters. By then, Liverpool were scrambling to stay in the top four. What is forgotten about that season is that Klopp spent the summer fending off similar questions about lack of depth, only at centre-back following the sale of, and failure to replace, Dejan Lovren. Only an improbable finale when Liverpool made the Champions League stopped that from being a more expensive mistake.

Margins for error in a title race are more slender. Liverpool dropped just 22 points last season and still finished second. They arrived in Manchester having already dropped four. Now it’s seven. When Liverpool lifted the Community Shield, it looked like business as usual. To make it so, Liverpool may need to do some more business in August.