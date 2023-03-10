Video emerges of West Ham fan appearing to snort white powder off another fan’s head
Hammers quick to respond after social media clip
West Ham have banned a group of supporters who appeared to be using drugs during a match at the London Stadium.
A video circulating on social media shows one man putting a white powder on the bald head of a man in front of him, and another appearing to sniff the powder.
“The club is disgusted by the contents of the video and acted swiftly to identify the offenders,” said a Hammers spokesperson.
“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, details of the offenders were immediately passed on to the police, and all individuals had their season tickets suspended and are therefore unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club for away fixtures.
“Pending our own club investigation, this could lead to the offenders being banned indefinitely. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”
