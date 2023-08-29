Vera Pauw’s future in the balance as FAI prepare to make decision

Ireland boss waiting to hear her fate after World Cup dream dies

The cloud of uncertainty which has hung over Vera Pauw as Ireland women’s team manager will be removed this evening as the FAI board meet to decide whether to offer her a new contract.

Pauw’s status with the FAI has been on hold since the squad returned home from the World Cup finals three weeks ago, as an internal review of operations at the finals in Australia was carried out, including interviews with current players and FAI staff.

Pauw (60) has stated her desire to stay on but her hand was weakened somewhat over the weekend when staff members Jan Willem van Ende (goalkeeping coach) and Kim Van Wijk (physio) informed the FAI they were leaving their posts. Both would have been seen as strong allies of compatriot Pauw.

The FAI’s Director of Football, Mark Canham, carried out that review but the report was not formally presented to the 11-strong board in advance of their scheduled board meeting this evening and will instead be debated by directors today.

Those familiar with the review process indicated that there was a high level of criticism for Pauw from some current squad members over aspects of the World Cup, from squad selection to tactics to preparation and substitutions. Pauw’s spat with captain Katie McCabe, played out in public, was also touched on.

But FAI sources insisted last night that Pauw retained a strong level of support at board level, especially given her good image with the Irish public and positive feedback from stakeholders such as sponsors and other commercial partners.

Those who currently back Pauw and are eager to extend her contract will assess the contents of Canham’s review before the board’s decision.

The first international of the new season, a showcase Nations League tie against Northern Ireland in the Aviva Stadium is less than a month away, and work should have already begun on assembling a squad for that game and the subsequent qualifier away to Hungary.

If Pauw does leave, it’s expected that her assistant Tom Elmes will take charge as interim manager for the double-header while a long-term replacement is hired.