Vera Pauw departs role as Ireland boss after lengthy FAI meeting

FAI announce Dutch coach’s four-year stint in charge has come to an end

The FAI has called time on Vera Pauw's four-year reign as Ireland manager as the association’s board, after a six-hour debate, decided not to extend her contract with the senior women's team.

Eileen Gleeson will now be in place for the September games in the Nations League in a caretaker capacity as the FAI begin the search for a long-term replacement.

The 11-strong FAI board debated Pauw's future with the association at a board meeting which began at 4pm and lasted until just before 10pm.

"At the meeting of the FAI Board, the Board has decided that Ireland Women's National Team Manager Vera Pauw will not be offered a new contract after the expiry of her current contract at the end of this month," said an FAI statement issued late on Tuesday night.

"Appointed in September 2019, Vera led the team to their first ever major tournament – the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – and a FIFA Women’s World Ranking of 22.

"FAI CEO Jonathan Hill commented: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future. In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where our women’s team made history and inspired a nation.

“The future is bright for women and girls’ football and our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country.”

The board were given an update from a report into the World Cup finals which was led by their Director of Football Marc Canham, based on interviews with a number of stakeholders from the finals, including players and FAI staff, and while Pauw did have a level of support at board level, the directors took the decision not to renew her contract.

The debate about Pauw's contract was not the only item on the agenda as this was the standard board meeting but discussion of her own performance at the World Cup took up a large chunk of the meeting.

Some members did argue for a contract extension but the majority favoured the decision to sever ties and move on to a new coach for the national side.

Pauw was informed of the board's decision after the meeting and her contract status was then confirmed in an FAI statement, once senior officials had spoken to Pauw who was in Holland.

Pauw (60) now leaves her post and her next move is uncertain, with a return to her Holland base likely for the time being as he assesses her own future. She departs with the record of being one of only three coaches to take the Ireland senior team to a World Cup finals but her post, which carries a €150,000 a year salary, will be attractive to a number of coaches.