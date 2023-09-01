Vera Pauw backs Katie McCabe but says some of her own staff ‘turned on her’

Fall-out from the exit of the Ireland manager continues

Vera Pauw said she has spoken at length with Katie McCabe since the World Cup

Vera Pauw has revealed in an interview that she spoke to the FAI CEO Jonathan Hill to “stop engaging with people” as she poured more fuel onto an already blazing fire ignited by her extraordinary statement last night.

Pauw doubled down on her stinging criticisms of unnamed FAI executive members she accused of interference both before and after the World Cup.

“I asked the CEO to stop engaging with people and he said he had the right to do so and he had. But to step into the stage of technical affairs, which is the connection and the way the team-building process is going, I’ve explained to him it would have a detrimental effect and my stage would be restricted.”

And she also revealed that she and Katie McCabe have patched up their differences following their high-profile World Cup spat – although she insists her captain made a mistake.

McCabe had desperately called for changes in the final group game draw against Nigeria and, when Pauw subsequently slapped her down in the post-match press conference, the 27-year-old issued a zipped mouth emoji on social media.

Read more Vera Pauw departs role as Ireland boss after lengthy FAI meeting

"We've spoken for over an hour with each other," said Pauw, who also claimed some in the FAI “turned on her”, as well as reiterating her lack of faith in the World Cup review which ultimately led to their board deciding not to renew her contract.

"We are absolutely fine with each other,” she said of McCabe in an interview with RTE, who promise that there will be more to come during the day.

“I've seen a lot on twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes.

"She should not be held accountable. I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.

“She admitted that the tensions were so high and that it was the first one (World Cup).

"And I admitted that for me it was very difficult in that situation. In any team there are explosive players. How many times do you not see male players shouting at coaches? I even remember Ferguson throwing the boots at somebody.

“I’m okay with players reacting to me. That doesn’t mean I need to go with that, I’m the coach and I have another responsibility to overview it. When players react it is not an issue for me, It is an issue for others.