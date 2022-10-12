Vera Pauw apologises after Ireland players sing IRA chant in post-match celebration
However Vera Pauw and the FAI have now apologised after a video of players in the changing room singing the Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony, became public.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the FAI have apologised after a video emerged of players singing a chant in the post-World Cup qualification celebration with the lyrics ‘up the RA’.
The Girls in Green secured a ticket to a first-ever World Cup appearance after beating Scotland 1-0 on Tuesday, with scenes of passionate celebration taking place at Hampden Park.
Ireland manager Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.
"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”
