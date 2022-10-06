‘Ustoppelig’ – Time to turn to Norwegian as words run out to describe Erling Haaland

Haaland scores two more goals in the Champions League for Manchester City.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022. — © PA

With the English words to describe Erling Haaland’s relentless brilliant running out, it feels like the moment has come to turn to his native Norwegian to define his brilliance – so it’s time to introduce ‘ustoppelig’ to this discussion.

The Norwegian word for unstoppable seems apt when saluting the striker who scored two more goals as Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen 5-0 to continue aperfect start to their Champions League campaign.

The prolific Norwegian netted with his first touch at the Etihad Stadium and added another before being substituted at half-time in a one-sided Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez joined him on the scoresheet as City, who also benefited from an own goal, moved closer to the last 16 by maintaining their 100 per cent record in the competition.

City's Jack Grealish was named as man-of-the-match and the City playmaker suggested he was blown away by the relentless scoring form of Haaland.

"It's unbelievable honestly. I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there,” Grealish told BT Sport.

"The keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said 'he's not human!' I said 'you're telling me?' Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory.”

The former Ireland under-age star went on to suggest he is feeling at home at City after a challenging first season with the club.

"My last three or four games I feel back to myself,” he added. “I am playing more with that freedom and confidence. It would help if I got on the scoresheet, I was desperate tonight, but it's all about enjoying it and winning. When the luck isn't with you...

"I've played a lot of games recently so I'm thankful to the manager for that. I'm playing with a smile on my face and feel like I'm settling in now."

City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Grealish after the game, as he suggested his side are showing the consistency required to challenge for trophies on all fronts.

"We are consistent and fighting for everything. After we won the derby 6-3 we had a lot of confidence so great to play the way we played,” said Guardiola.

"The result was excellent but I'm really impressed the way we attacked. I'm really, really satisfied and again compliments to the players.

"We played really good in all departments. We were really focused. And many players played at a high level. Everyone has to perform well to help the team and win game-by-game.

"The game was 3-0 and he's played a lot of minutes. It was good for the younger players and Cole Palmer was excellent.

"He played unbelievable Jack Grealish. The next step is to score goals.

"We cannot forget that last season we could not beat Southampton. We will look at that. We have to put in the mindset that it is a new game and hopefully we do not believe what we did will happen in the next game. We have to win all the games to finish first in the group stage too."