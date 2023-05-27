Update on Luton captain Tom Lockyer after he collapses during Play-Off Final

Positive news as Hatters boss breaks down over horrible incident

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer was forced to celebrate his side’s promotion to the Premier League from a hospital bed after collapsing during the playoff final win over Coventry at Wembley.

Luton booked their top-flight place after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory, but had to do it without their skipper after he left the field on a stretcher in the first half.

Gabriel Osho thought he had put his side into an early lead when the Luton defender bundled home following a Lockyer header, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Frustration quickly turned to concern as the Luton skipper fell to the floor when running back.

A hush fell upon Wembley as Lockyer underwent treatment before leaving on a stretcher and being replaced by Reece Burke.

Luton later confirmed their captain had been taken to hospital for further tests, saying “he is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him”.

Lockyer’s father Steve posted an update on his condition after the match.

Alongside a picture of the Luton skipper celebrating the result in his hospital bed, accompanied by family, Steve Lockyer wrote on Twitter: “Tom is ok. Very happy but so sad he can’t be there with his team mates. Here is the moment…….”

The Luton players held up Lockyer’s shirt as they celebrated in front of their fans after their promotion was secured.