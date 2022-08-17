United insist Cristiano Ronaldo can leave the club, as Reds eye up €60m move for Real’s Casemiro

Erik ten Hag eyes €60m move for Real’s Casemiro with Adrien Rabiot deal on brink of collapse over wages

Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United by Erik ten Hag, but only if he can find a club to buy him.

Ten Hag will not stand in Ronaldo’s way as the forward tries to force his way out of Old Trafford, although so far United have not been presented with any offers for the Portuguese striker despite his agent Jorge Mendes trying to interest Champions League clubs around Europe.

There is now a sense at United that the 37-year-old is hoping that the club might be prepared to tear up the final year of his contract and allow him to become a free agent.

United are currently insisting that will not happen but, despite their public stance that Ronaldo is not for sale, it is understood they would consider an offer if they receive one before the transfer window closes.

As previously reported, Ten Hag’s position has not changed and has been consistent since he took over as United manager: he has wanted Ronaldo to stay, reasoning it was difficult to replace his goal-threat in a team that needs other areas to be improved but also that the Portuguese superstar had to fit into his style of play and accept that he might not always be in the side, given his age. However if a suitable deal can be agreed Ten Hag will not block it.

There is dismay at how Ronaldo has behaved since he returned to the squad having been granted time off for personal reasons which absented him from United’s pre-season tour.

Ronaldo has made no secret that he wants to leave and his team-mates are aware of his intentions which, after such a poor start to the season and with the club under pressure, is not helping morale.

United are now considering a €60m move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as their deal to sign Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapse.

It is understood that manager Erik ten Hag is keen on the 30-year-old Brazilian international as he looks to improve his options for a holding midfielder. Even though Casemiro has three years left on his contract Real may be prepared to negotiate having signed Aurélien Tchouaméni and with Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde already at the club. Whether Casemiro wants to leave Real and step away from Champions League football remains to be seen but a move for him is being discussed and a fee of around €60m has been proposed.

There was a provisional agreement in place between United and Juventus for a transfer fee of around £15 million (€17.8 million) with add-ons for Rabiot but no wage package or contract duration have yet been agreed between club and player. United’s de facto sporting director John Murtough flew to Turin last week for talks with the player’s representatives including his mother and agent Veronique.

United’s lamentable start to the season has put them under considerable pressure to sign players – a midfielder among them – and they will have to reassess what they are prepared to give Rabiot or whether they must move on to another target. The 27-year-old France international has been keen to come to the Premier League for some time and has just one more season on his deal in Turin.