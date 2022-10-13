UEFA to investigate ‘potential inappropriate behaviour’ by Ireland players
European football's governing body confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector will oversee the case, with information on the matter to be made available "in due course".
UEFA has opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Ireland’s players after a video of them singing a pro-IRA chant emerged following their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.
European football's governing body confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector will oversee the case, with information on the matter to be made available "in due course".
Manager Vera Pauw said the team apologised "from the bottom of our hearts" for the video that emerged on social media after the 1-0 win at Hampden Park.
Read more
“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022,” a UEFA statement read.
“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”
Pauw said on Wednesday: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.
“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”
Today's Headlines
Sing Bin | UEFA to investigate ‘potential inappropriate behaviour’ by Ireland players
Sick and tired | Patients in an overcrowded Cork hospital A&E left waiting over 58 hours for a bed
Mystery death | Louth great gran found dead in her home was robbed to pay off feud gang, family claim
CRIME WORLD | Episode 167: The secrets behind Ireland’s witness protection programme
'Heartbroken' | Funeral details announced for tragic mum and tot found dead in Dublin home
poignant milestone | Ireland’s Fittest Family star Mairead Ronan opens up life without beloved mum
Beast banned | Man who raped woman (19) in her home has jail time extended for uninsured driving
Man's best friend | OAP Donal Rogers ‘very happy’ after winning battle to save dog Kim who bit woman
Girl crush | Dear Angela: I’d like to try kissing a girl but my mum says stick to boys
'Deeply apologetic' | Dublin man seen walking down middle of road by gardaí told them to ‘get f**ked’