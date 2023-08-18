TV presenter Rachel Riley will stop supporting Manchester United if Mason Greenwood returns

Rachel Riley will stop supporting Manchester United if Mason Greenwood ever plays for the club again.

The TV presenter and lifelong United fan has spoken out amid reports that the club are on the verge of announcing their decision over the future of the 21-year-old forward, urging the hierarchy “to do the right thing”.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and was later charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour. The charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February when new evidence emerged and key witnesses withdrew from the process.

United opened their own internal investigation, which is now coming to a conclusion, with the club expected to confirm that Greenwood will be reintegrated into the team, having not played since his arrest.

Riley tweeted: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club. We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem.

“It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet … I really hope they do the right thing.”

Manchester United released a statement this week denying they had made a final decision to bring Greenwood back into the first-team squad.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity,” the club said.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.”