Troy Parrott eyeing up another loan move as door is closed at Tottenham

Republic of Ireland forward on the wanted list for clubs in Holland

Troy Parrott is being lined up for another loan move, with his hopes of breaking into the Tottenham first team set to dashed once again.

Ireland striker Parrott has not been given a squad number by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou for this season, with the new Spurs boss not expected to change that stance despite the exit of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Now the Dubliner is eyeing up a move away from Spurs, with Sunday World sources confirming a switch to the Dutch top flight is the "most likely" destination for the 21-year-old forward.

Clubs in Germany have also been mentioned as a possible destination for Parrott, who had expressed a hope of breaking into Postecoglou’s first team squad this season.

“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it," said Parrott earlier his summer.

“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”

Those hopes appear to have been dashed and he will be hoping to find a club to kick-start a career that may be in need of a reboot if he is to hang on to his place in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland set-up.

Parrott spent last season on loan at Preston, scoring three goals in the Championship division from 32 appearances.

He also had spells on loan at Millwall, Ipswich and MK Dons over the last three years, but his hopes of making a positive impression on Postecoglou this summer were dashed by an injury duirng the pre-season period.

The Dutch top flight may now be the next stop for Parrott, with a decision over his future imminent.