Tributes paid to Eddie Corcoran, the scout who discovered Robbie Keane, following death

He was best known for his time as the Irish scout for Wolves as he was the one who sent a 16-year-old Robbie Keane to Molineux in 1996

Former internationals have paid tribute to Eddie Corcoran, the long-serving FAI official – and the scout who first spotted Robbie Keane – who has passed away in his native Dublin.

Corcoran was a familiar face on the football scene for decades, having put in long stints as the FAI’s logistics official and worked under a series of senior team managers.

"The FAI is saddened to learn of the death of our former men’s senior team Liaison Officer Eddie Corcoran who served our international managers and players with great dedication over so many years,” the FAI said in a statement.

"So sorry to read this. Eddie was a lovely man. Thoughts and prayers with his family at this difficult time,” said former midfielder Matt Holland. “Sending my condolences to Eddie’s family Rest in peace,” added ex-Ireland cap David Connolly in a social media post.

Corcoran worked as the Ireland scout for a number of cross-channel clubs, including Aston Villa, but he was best known for his time as the Irish scout for Wolves as he was the one who sent a 16-year-old Robbie Keane to Molineux in 1996 despite interest from other clubs, especially Liverpool – the club Keane supported – and Nottingham Forest.

"He was quick off the mark, but Robbie certainly wasn't big. I remember thinking that if he started growing a bit he might have a chance of making it," Corcoran once said of the player he spotted at Crumlin United.

"But we continued to monitor his progress and by the time he was playing in the Crumlin under-14s everyone was watching him and the team. There didn't seem to be anything extraordinary about him, but he did have a good football brain and I thought he would do well if he got stronger.

"We had a long chat with his mother and father and it has to be said that Graham Taylor, who was the manager at Wolves at the time, was very good and made a big effort. And Robbie liked it at the club."