Trent Alexander-Arnold has one problem with his new Liverpool role

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has pressed his full-back into a more advanced position

Ivan Toney #17 of Brentford tackled by Trent Alexander-Arnold #6 of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield, Liverpool on Saturday 6th May 2023. (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENT Alexander-Arnold has revealed he is relishing his remodelled role at Liverpool – but he admits he doesn’t know how to describe his new advanced position.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made the decision to take Alexander-Arnold out of the defensive firing line after a long-running debate over his ability to perform at the highest level in a full-back role.

The switch has proved to be a huge success, with Liverpool heading into tomorrow night’s game against Leicester on the back of a six-game winning run that has seen Alexander-Arnold thrive in the attacking third.

With some of his defensive responsibilities taken away, the 24-year-old has embraced the challenge.

“To be honest, I don’t know what you’d call it – people have different terms and different interpretations of it,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool.com.

“I think I just play it the way the manager tells me to and the way I feel it needs to be played.

“It’s getting on the ball more centrally, being able to impact the game in a central area and just having that freedom within there to express myself and help the team win games.

“I think it’s been a big effort from a lot of the lads who have been asked to do different things, it’s not just me, and I think everyone’s adapted to it really well.

“I love a challenge. I love trying and learning new things and I think that’s something that I’ve really enjoyed this last month or so since being given that new role in the team.

“Playing in a different way, learning the different rules that a midfielder or someone in the middle of the pitch has to bring compared to someone out wide – dragging players away, creating space for others, being an option, angles, checking shoulders, there’s so much more to it.

“That was all new at the start but it’s kind of just felt natural if I’m honest, and I think that’s something that is evident – that it just looks and feels natural

“Having that responsibility and feeling that responsibility is something that I thrive off and I love feeling that. Knowing that the team needs me and I need the team to work hand in hand is something that I love.”

Alexander-Arnold will get another chance to perfect the role against Leicester, who are fighting for their Premier League survival.

“We know the context of the game, we know the situation we are in and we know the situation they are in,” he added. “It’s probably the biggest game of the season for them, it’s now or never, it’s a must-win if we are honest, and we understand that.

“They’ve got real quality and they show that, it’s just the league position they are in. Anyone can beat anyone in this league, so we have to be ready for that.

"It feels like we’re getting there as a team now. We’ve had glimpses of it over the course of the season but haven’t been able to back it up, we’ve had big results and then not been able to follow it up and then disappointing results have followed that.

"Whereas right now we’re able to back them up and we’ve just got that belief – we are just enjoying our football again.

“I think as players you like to be underestimated, you like to be the underdog and having that mentality and just want to prove people wrong.

"People say things about us all the time, as a team, as individuals, and it’s on us to go out there and prove them wrong and to prove how good we are as a team and individuals, and I think the last month has been a great way to do that for us.”

Leicester will enter the last chance saloon when against Liverpool tomorrow night, with boss Dean Smith expecting a reaction from his players after he lashed out at their performance in last Monday’s 5-3 defeat at Fulham.