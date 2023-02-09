Tottenham’s top-four hopes hit as Hugo Lloris sidelined for at least six weeks

Tottenham are hoping that Lloris will be able to recover without the need for surgery.

Hugo Lloris is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines. Photo: Martin Rickett — © Martin Rickett

Tottenham are set to be without captain Hugo Lloris for at least six weeks after the goalkeeper suffered a knee injury in the victory over Manchester City.

Initial gloomy predictions suggested that Lloris could even miss the rest of the season, but Tottenham are hoping the Frenchman will be able to return in six to eight weeks.

That still represents a significant blow for head coach Antonio Conte and the club’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Lloris required treatment late in the game against City, which Spurs won 1-0, but scans have since confirmed he suffered damage to the ligaments in his knee. Tottenham are hoping that Lloris will be able to recover without the need for surgery.

Lloris is set to miss both legs of Tottenham’s last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan as well as the FA Cup trip to Sheffield United and Premier League games against Leicester City, West Ham United, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Southampton before the international break.

Fraser Forster will deputise for Lloris, having made four appearances for Tottenham so far this season after joining the club in the summer on a free transfer from Celtic.

It is yet to be decided whether or not Conte will return to the dug-out to take charge of Spurs for Saturday’s trip to Leicester. Conte is recovering well from surgery to remove his gallbladder that saw him miss the victory over City.