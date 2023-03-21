Tottenham prepare to make announcement on Antonio Conte’s future

Italian expected to be sacked, with big names being linked with the Spurs job.

Tottenham are ready to give their reaction to manager Antonio Conte’s stinging outburst against his players, with an announcement expected soon.

The firebrand Italian is widely expected to be sacked, even though he only has a few weeks left on his contract with the north London club.

Conte has been in charge for just 16 months and, while they sit fourth in the Premier League, several media outlets are reporting his post-match outburst after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton was the final straw for the Spurs hierarchy.

The Italian has recently seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession and watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast.

He then launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish” players and shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought dating back to 2008.

The Italian’s contract was set to expire in the summer and he has remained coy over the prospect of extending his stay in north London, but Tottenham seem set to cut their losses with the former Chelsea boss.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.

Conte’s arrival at Tottenham at the end of 2021 was meant to usher in a new trophy-laden era for the club considering the past success of the experienced coach at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

He guided Tottenham to an impressive top-four finish last season by beating rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification on the final day but despite a flurry of transfer activity in the summer, results have been patchy this term.

They are in the Champions League positions but fifth-placed Newcastle are two points behind and have two games in hand.

While some outlets are reporting Ryan Mason could take the reins as caretaker for a second time, there is increasing speculation that Mauricio Pochettino could return to the club.

The Argentinian had five and a half years in north London, leading Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, but he was sacked months later after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pochettino, currently without a club after leaving Paris St Germain last July, told BT Sport a few month after leaving Tottenham he had unfinished business at the club.

“It was an amazing journey that finished the way no one wanted it to finish,” he said. “But deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again.

“From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn’t finish.”