Tottenham legend joins the calls for Evan Ferguson to replace Harry Kane

Ireland's Evan Ferguson was on target on the opening day of the new Premier League season against Luton

Evan Ferguson has been backed to succeed Harry Kane as Tottenham’s lead striker and now another prominent voice has joined the chorus calling for the Irish teenager to make the move to north London.

Kane sealed a £100million move to Bayern Munich last weekend, leaving Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou with a huge hole in his team with just over two weeks of this summer’s transfer window left to find a replacement.

Ireland striker Ferguson has been mentioned as a possible contender to fill Kane’s boots and former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has endorsed the teenager’s credentials to shine at Spurs, along with Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is currently suspended after he was found guilty of breaching betting regulations.

"It’s so difficult to preplace that quality that Kane had,” Sheringham told the Lord Ping website.

"There are a few players that have been linked to the club – Ivan Toney is one of them but are you going to get him out of there when the January window opens? You would have to pay a ridiculous amount of money for him.

“Evan Ferguson at Brighton is another player that the club are reportedly looking at. I like the look of him, he is a tremendous prospect, but he is very young.

"It would be a massive amount of pressure if Tottenham looked at him to replace Kane with and, with the way that Brighton do business, the fee required to take him would be astronomical.

"I do think that Toney and Ferguson are the type of strikers that Tottenham needs to add. They are missing that focal point to spearhead the attack.

"We’ve seen how Manchester United haven’t had that dominant number nine over the last few years and the impact that has had on the team – every club in the Premier League is looking for a goal scorer that can lead the line and bring other players into play.

"Ange definitely needs to add another striker to the team. Richarlison is not a number nine that is capable of replacing Harry Kane. He doesn’t score enough goals and he’s not a poacher – he does offer Tottenham other qualities but he’s definitely not a number nine.

"Tottenham need to get a striker into the club that can slot straight into the starting eleven and be the focal point of the team.”

Sheringham went on to suggest he was surprised by Kane’s move to Germany, suggesting he didn’t expect the England captain to move to Bayern Munich.

“First and foremost, from Tottenham’s point of view, this is unbelievable business,” he added.

"The club are getting £100 million for player that is in the last year of his contract. From a business perspective, it is a move that made financial sense for the club.

“As for Kane joining Bayern Munich, it’s a move I don’t really get to be honest. The German league isn’t a league that you would get overexcited about being part of as a player.

"Over the years we’ve had Serie A and La Liga that look like sexy leagues to go and play in, especially if you’re playing for one of the top clubs over there. The Bundesliga doesn’t have the same appeal for me.

"Bayern Munich are a massive, fantastic football club, but because of their resources, they are expected to win the league every year and nearly always do. It’s a little bit of a forgone conclusion that Bayern will win the title each year in Germany.

“I’m a little bit bemused by the move, but Harry will have his own reasons. At this stage in his career, you want to be playing in the best possible team you can against the best teams in the Champions League, which is one thing that Bayern can offer him.

"I am a little bemused by him going to Germany. I thought that there would be a better move on the table for him.”