Tottenham agree €70m deal with Everton for Brazilian star Richarlison
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Everton forward Richarlison in a deal worth £60 (€70) million.
An agreement was struck between the two clubs late on Wednesday night and Richarlison is due to undergo a medical at Spurs on Thursday.
Spurs will pay an initial fee of £50m for the Brazilian, but add-ons mean the total outlay will reach £60m. Personal terms have already been agreed with Richarlison and he is due to sign a long-term contract in north London.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been determined to add to his forward line this summer and Richarlison emerged as his preferred target.
The 25-year-old is an ideal signing as he can operate through the middle as an understudy to Harry Kane or play out wide alongside the England captain.
Everton had been reluctant to sell Richarlison as they look to rebuild under Frank Lampard, but financial pressures have forced their hand.
The club have recorded losses of over £100m during each of the past three seasons and there were concerns about their ability to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
Agreeing a deal with Tottenham for Richarlison on June 30 will provide Everton with a timely cash injection and should alleviate fears of breaching those top-flight regulations.
