Top five contenders to win the golden boot at the World Cup

England's Harry Kane won the golden boot at the last World Cup in 2018, but who will win the race to finish as top scorer in Qatar over the next month?

Here is your sundayworld.com guide to the leading contenders, with the biggest names in the game all vying for the biggest individual prize up for grabs at the World Cup.

Harry Kane (England) Odds to win golden boot: 15/2 - Paddy Power

With a solid England expected to get through the group stages with ease, Kane should get among the goals early in the competition as he looks to win a second successive Golden Boot.

On top of England’s run to be rooted deep in the tournament, the England captain is well on his way to becoming his country’s all-time leading goal scorer, with Kane just two goals behind Wayne Rooney in that list.

Kane's hopes of clinching another golden will hang on whether England can find their form after a troubled 2022. If they can replicate their form at Russia 2018 and Euro 20202, Kane could land another golden boot and he may also have a shot at winning the first trophy of his senior career.

Kylian Mbappe (France) Odds: 8/1

Mbappe was a World Cup winner with France four years ago and now he will be eyeing up the golden boot in Qatar.

Since renewing his contract with Paris Saint Germain last summer, Mbappe has scored 19 goals this season and has been in sparkling form for club and country despite intense speculation that he may leave the French champions in the January transfer window.

He lost out to French team-mate Karim Benzema in the race to win the Ballon d’Or title in 2022 and will be hoping a sparkling World Cup will put him in the running for that prize next year.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Odds: 10/1

Lionel Messi — © Getty Images

Lionel Messi has won every trophy in the game other than the World Cup and he will be desperate to put that right in Qatar.

After having a tricky start to life at Paris Saimt-Germain, Messi has been back to his best in recent months as he has fired 12 goals in all competitions and served up some memorable moments.

He came close to World Cup glory in 2014 as he led Argentina to the final in Rio, but his crowning glory was taken away by Germany.

Neymar (Brazil)

Odds: 11/1

Brazil's Neymar Jr and Dani Alves during the Brazil training session at Juventus' training centre. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images — © Getty Images

After struggling to live up to his billing on home soil at the 2014 World Cup and then in Russia four years ago, Brazil's crown prince of football will want to make this his tournament.

With fifteen goals and eleven assists in the twenty games he has played for Paris Saint-Germain this season, he is heading to Qatar in sparkling form as he leads the challenge for tournament favourites Brazil.

Neymar has made it clear that he would like to be crowned as the world’s best player by winning the Ballon d’Or and World Cup glory could be his passport to that prize.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Odds: 33/1

Since Lewandoski’s free transfer to Barcelona, he has scored 13 La Liga goals in just 14 appearances.

These highly impressive statistics highlight the experienced forwards’ credentials, but he may struggle to make that kind of impact in a Poland side lacking quality on the international stage.

Even though Lewandoski has yet to score at a World Cup, he will head to Qatar hopeful of making his mark as Poland take on Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in the group stage.