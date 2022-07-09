Three clubs chasing Troy Parrott as Antonio Conte ponders his future

Ireland striker in demand in this transfer window

11 June 2022; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, with teammate Alan Browne, right, during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland striker Troy Parrott will take part in Tottenham’s pre-season programme, with three clubs chasing his signature if the north London club opt to send him out on loan once again, sundayworld.com can reveal.

Dubliner Parrott spent last season on loan at MK Dons, scoring ten goals in all competitions in a campaign that saw him also play a key role in Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad.

Now Spurs manager Antonio Conte has decided to take a close look at Parrott in Tottenham's pre-season programme before making a decision on whether he will be part of his plans for next season.

sundayworld.com can reveal that three English Championship clubs have lodged an interest in signing Parrott, with newly promoted Sunderland joining QPR and Preston in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

With Spurs bolstering their attacking line with the high-profile signings of Richarlison and Ivan Persic last month, Parrott looks unlikely to get first team opportunities in a forward line that will also include Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Ireland manager Kenny has suggested he wants his players to play regular first team football if they want to play a prominent role in his squad and that may be a factor in Parrott’s next move.

A switch to QPR would allow Parrott to remain in his London base, with the R’s training base in west London and new head coach Michael Beale preparing for his first season as the club's boss.

Sunderland will be keen to hit the ground running after their return to the Championship, while Preston have had strong Irish connections in recent years with Alan Browne, Greg Cunning and Robbie Brady all currently at the Deepdale club.

A decision on Parrott’s future will be made imminently, with the new season set to get underway on the opening weekend of August.