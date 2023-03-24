Thomas Tuchel set to make a return to management as axe falls

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to be sacked by Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel has been out of management since he was sacked by Chelsea in September, but the job he has been waiting for appears to be coming his way at last.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to be sacked by Bayern Munich imminently, with the German media reporting the news on Thursday night.

Bayern Munich were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in their final match before the international break, leaving them a point behind Bundesliga title leaders Borussia Dortmund.

They are also through to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will take on Manchester City.

Yet the high standards demanded by Germany’s super club means they are preparing to make a coaching change, with Tuchel expected to take over from Nagelsmann.

Tuchel’s standing remains high despite his angry exit from Chelsea, after he fell out with the club’s owners.

Now he looks set to be installed as the next Bayern Munich boss, ending speculation linking Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with the job in Bavaria.

Nagelsmann is likely to emerge as a strong contender to take over at Tottenham, with coach Antonio Conte set to leave his role at the end of this season or maybe even before that.