Thomas Tuchel rumours swirl as Tottenham weigh up their next move

Rumours are continuing to swirl over Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham and a new name has been thrown into the mix as a possible replacement.

Mauricio Pochettino was widely expected to be the leading contender to replace Conte if the Italian ends his stay as the club’s manager.

Yet former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with the Tottenham job in recent days, with sources close to the German suggesting he would be open to an approach.

Tuchel enjoyed life in London and was strongly linked with a move to take over as England manager until Gareth Southgate decided to stay on in the role.

Now it appears a move to Tottenham would be welcomed by Tuchel, with Spurs set to make a decision over what happens next with Conte after a challenging season for the Italian.

Conte has opted not to sign a long-term contract with Spurs and has questioned whether the club share his ambitions.

That has led to speculation over his future and he has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues.

Conte is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

The loss leaves Spurs fifth in the table, five points off the Champions League places and 14 adrift of the Gunners, who sit at the summit.

Things do not get much easier for Conte and his players, who face a trip to reigning champions Manchester City on Thursday night.

Speaking at his press conference to preview the game at the Etihad Stadium, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.

When asked if it would help if other senior figures from the club spoke out on issues, the Italian replied: “In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain.

“I have never seen the medical department come here to explain why this player is having difficulty to recover.

“It’s the same also, I have never seen the club or sporting director come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.

“For us (managers), it could be really, really better. Because otherwise, every time there is only one face to explain a situation which I think is better for the club to explain. But this is a habit and I respect this habit.

“In Italy, it’s different, the person from the club during the game-week speaks and explains many situations. If only the coach speaks there are sometimes misunderstandings.

“I think it would be good to have the club present in the media and to speak. Not every week but at least every 15 days or once a month.

“In this way it could also be more simple for the media to understand the situation. And not only have one face and always the same face.

“Believe me it’s difficult because everything I tell you could be a criticism or negative, and this is not the truth.”