The inside story on the deal that saw Chelsea pay a bumper fee for Wesley Fofana

The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.

File photo dated 22-04-2021 of Wesley Fofana, who has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: Monday March 7, 2022. — © PA

It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.

Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.

Now it has been revealed that a deal that could rise to £75million has been agreed for a 21-year-old who has yet to play a senior international for France.

The deal that has been agreed has been pieced together in the last few days, with Leicester initially suggesting they would not sell the player for any price in this transfer window.

That stance softened as Fofona made it clear he was not in the right frame of mind to play for the Foxes first team, with manager Brendan Rodgers suggesting he was keen for the situation to be resolved swiftly.

Rodgers has been told that he needs to sell players to release funds for a squad rebuild and while he was keen to keep Fofana the lavish fee being paid by Chelsea for a relatively unproven player made the deal hard to resist.

Fofana has only made 37 Premier League appearances after missing much of last season due to a serious leg and ankle ligament injury sustained in a pre-season game against Villarreal last summer.

It is fair to suggest Fofana was not Chelsea’s first choice defensive option in this transfer window, but Jules Kounde’s decision to join Barcelona blocked that potential solution to manager Thomas Tuchel’s defensive dilemma.

Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the second of those deals may not be on the agenda now.

The deal for Gordon could go through as Chelsea are prepared to pay a lavish fee for the 21-year-old Liverpudlian, after already seeing offers of around £60million recjeded by Everton.

If the Fofana and Gordon deals go through, Chelsea’s summer spending could top £300million, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville suggested new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is striving to make an impact in his first summer at the club.

"They're almost like bouncing around because it feels like he (Todd Boehly) has to do something," he said of Chelsea.

"I'm hearing his name too much. It feels like, it's not to be disrespectful, you know he's a prominent guy, he's just bought the club and everything.

"He's fronted a fund that's paid two and a half billion quid, but to get rid of all that football operation that's been unbelievable for that many years and come in and do it yourself, it does feel like Ed Woodward that to me. We'll see it develop."