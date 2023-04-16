The inside story on Bukayo Saka and why he symbolises the new Arsenal

At the age of 21, Saka is already established as a Premier League superstar

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) — © Arsenal FC via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on March 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) — © Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. — © PA

Harry Kane (left) and Bukayo Saka (right) scored England’s goals in their 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA) — © Zac Goodwin

In an era of garish wealth in the Premier League, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka offers a slice of humble humility.

He may live in a £2million house near Arsenal's Hertfordshire training ground and earn the kind of weekly wage that would be akin to a lottery win for the rest of us.

Yet it is clear that this 21-year-old is not driven by a desire to reach the top of the financial ladder as quickly as possible.

"I try to be as professional as possible, take care of myself. Eat the best, sleep as much as I can," states Saka, with his comments not just carefully managed publicity sound bites created by his PR team to help build a lucrative brand.

You will not know too much about one of the shining stars of football and that's because Saka does not seek to attract the headlines when he leaves the pitch and heads back to his home comforts with his Nigerian parents, mother Adeniki and father Yomi.

His devotion to God and desire to do everything he can to give himself the best chance to succeed in his sport is a long way from fellow footballers who lean on their celebrity to generate a lifestyle that is not always conducive to long-term success.

Yet spend some time in the company of the quietly spoken Saka and you come away wondering how this gentle young boy is such a giant on the field.

Standing at a 5'10" and looking slender in appearance, scouts from a bygone era would have written him off for lacking the physical prowess to shine on the biggest stage.

Yet Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is leading a modern generation of managers who look for more in their players than strength, height and passion.

Saka and the youthful Arsenal team that will take to field at West Ham this afternoon are cut from a different cloth and that's why the limelight only appeals to him when he has to be in it.

"Being famous has never been my motivation because I only ever wanted to play football," states Saka, who has established himself as a regular in the England team and shone at last year's World Cup finals.

"I used to play with my brother (elder sibling Abayomi) on a little bit of grass in front of our house and we would always be Thierry Henry, Alexis Sanchez or Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It was always me against my bother and my Dad would be in goal. So if I got past my brother, I then had an even bigger task to score past my Dad.

"I wanted to do it all day and my uncle said we should try and see if I could join the local team and that's when we looked up Greenford Celtic.

"After I started playing for them, the scouts starting coming for me and we had a choice to make over which club to join."

Bukayo joined Arsenal's academy set-up when he was just seven, yet that 'achievement' is not as impressive as it was in years gone by.

The modern method of player recruitment at England's top clubs is based around quality over quality, in the hope that one or two emerge from a huge collection of players to play at the highest level.

Some have described the set-up as expensive child care, with a Dad's willingness to hand over cash so they can tell their mates in the pub that their eight-year-old plays for Arsenal.

Only a select few kids climb the ladders that are thrown down at each level, with Saka overcoming bigger odds than most as he needed to confirm his talent was big enough to cover his lack of natural power.

Now in his third season as an Arsenal first team regular, questions about whether he has the stamina to play 70 matches in a season have been answered in spectacular fashion.

Saka has rarely had a dip in form over the last ten months for club and country, with his place in the Premier League team of the season seemingly assured.

Yet personal glory is not Saka's passion, as he would take more pride from an Arsenal win at West Ham today than another man-of-the-match accolade.

"The boys were really disappointed after the Liverpool game because we all wanted to win, but we can't change it now," he told the Arsenal website, reflecting on last Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield.

"We have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham. It's really important - we all know that - so we'll try and be ready for the game to give our best and get the three points.

"As players, we really want to do this," he said. "We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game.

"If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused.

"It's a long season and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that's what we'll try to do.

"I believe in God and he's taking care of me. I've just been staying fit and hopefully I can continue doing my best for Arsenal so we can have some happiness at the end of the season."

It would have been easy for Saka to lose sight of what took him to the pinnacle of the game at such a young age.

Yet Arteta has built an Arsenal team of solid young men who are also outstanding footballers and that's the primary reason why they are so close to an improbable Premier League title success.

BUKAYO SAKA

Born: September 5th 2001 in London

Signed for Arsenal's academy when he was just seven-years-old.

Made his Arsenal first team debut in November 2018 in a Europa League game against Vorskla Poltava.

He scored his first Arsenal goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2019.

Saka first broke into the Arsenal team as a right back, but quickly established himself as an attacking player.

He claimed his first winners' medal at Arsenal in the 2020 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

After playing at under-21 for England, he won his first senior cap in October 2020.

After being named as England Player of the Year, Saka shone at the 2022 World Cup, scoring three goals.