The 21 moves that will dominate this summer's soccer transfer window

Sam Dean , John Percy and Jake Goodwill run the rule over some of the hottest properties clubs will be chasing this offseason

It’s that time of year again – Europe’s top clubs are taking stock of the season that was and beginning to plot how they will reshape their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Two massive transfer coups have already been sealed in recent weeks – Manchester City’s move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG.

Here we run through some of the other potential transfer sagas that could dominate the summer window.

1. Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Interested: Liverpool, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid

Estimated cost: €64m-76m

One of the most exciting young strikers in the world, and a player who has been watched by many of the leading clubs in Europe. Brighton, Newcastle and West Ham have all made attempts to sign Nunez in the past year, but he is understood to be determined to join a Champions League club, which could be bad news for Manchester United. A move to Spain is currently seen as the most likely outcome.

2. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Interested: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

Estimated cost: €41m-53m

Arsenal are keen to bring Jesus to the Emirates, reuniting him with former Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, but Tottenham Hotspur are also looking at the Brazilian. Jesus has only one year remaining on his current contract but City will still expect to receive a hefty fee.

3. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Interested: Newcastle, West Ham, Arsenal

Estimated cost: €46m-59m

Newcastle have a longstanding interest in Calvert-Lewin, who has also caught the eye of Arsenal and West Ham in the past. Everton are understood to want €58m for the England international, which is a lot of money for a player who has endured an injury-plagued campaign. His form in the previous season, when he struck 21 goals, was more impressive.

4. Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Interested: Arsenal

Estimated cost: €64m-76m

After a hugely successful first campaign in Italy, in which he became the highest-scoring English player in a Serie A season, there will be no shortage of clubs looking to bring Abraham back to the Premier League. Arsenal have shown serious interest in the past, but Roma will no doubt demand a huge fee for a player they signed for €40m last year.

5. Armando Broja (Chelsea)

Interested: West Ham, Southampton

Estimated cost: €23m-35m

Southampton would like to keep Broja, who impressed on loan from Chelsea, and West Ham are also interested in the striker. His Chelsea future remains uncertain but the club have form for cashing in on their talented young players.

6. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Interested: Arsenal

Estimated cost: €76m-88m

Reports in Italy suggest that Napoli are demanding an enormous fee for Osimhen, who they signed from Lille for around €70m in 2020. The 23-year-old is a powerful No 9, strong in the air and quick across the ground, but will any club be willing to meet the asking price for a player who still has three years remaining on his current deal?

7. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Interested: Arsenal

Estimated cost: €29m-41m

With one year remaining on his contract, this is probably Leicester’s last chance to sell Tielemans for a significant fee. His form has dipped in recent months but he remains one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League. Arsenal have scouted him extensively.

8. Jesse Lingard (free agent)

Interested: West Ham, Roma

Estimated cost: Free

West Ham would love to bring Lingard back to the club after his hugely successful loan spell last year. The 29-year-old will not be short of options, though, as his status as a free agent makes him an appealing prospect for a number of clubs across Europe. Reports in Italy have suggested that Roma are interested.

9. Christian Eriksen (free agent)

Interested: Brentford, Tottenham, Leicester

Estimated cost: Free

Eriksen proved his fitness and his quality in his six-month spell at Brentford. The Denmark playmaker is desperate to represent his country at the World Cup and could stay in west London.

10. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Interested: Arsenal

Estimated cost: €35m-47m

Zinchenko is a versatile player who can operate in midfield, on the wing or as a left-back. He is therefore a logical target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who worked with the 25-year-old during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

11. Aaron Hickey (Bologna)

Interested: Brentford, Arsenal

Estimated cost: €11m-23m

There is a long list of admirers for Hickey, a 19-year-old full-back who impressed in Serie A this season and is a full Scotland international. Brentford are hoping to win the race for his signature.

12. Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Interested: Chelsea

Estimated cost: €47m-59m

Chelsea almost signed Kounde from Sevilla last year and are hopeful of completing the move this time around. It was reported last month that Kounde remains keen to join.

13. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Interested: Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United

Estimated cost: €47m-59m

Gvardiol is left-footed, which makes him more valuable as a centre-back, and is seen as one of Europe’s most promising defenders. Chelsea, United and Tottenham are all in the market for central defenders.

14. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Interested: Tottenham

Estimated cost: €47m-59m

Bastoni is wanted by Antonio Conte, who managed the Italian at Inter Milan. At 23, Bastoni is another young defensive prospect who will not come cheap.

15. Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

Interested: Manchester City

Estimated cost: €30-40m

Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Cucurella, who enjoyed a superb first season in English football. Cucurella can play as a left-back, left wing-back and also on the left side of a back three.

16. Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

Interested: Newcastle

Estimated cost: €24m-35m

Harrison has impressed in the Premier League and has caught the eye of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. It was reported last month that a deal could be difficult to complete, with Leeds hoping to resist offers for a key player.

17. Sven Botman (Lille)

Interested: Newcastle, AC Milan

Estimated cost: €35m-47m

Botman appeared close to joining Milan but there is now a belief that Newcastle could win the race for the 22-year-old centre-back. Newcastle made two bids for Botman in January, both of which were rejected.

18. Cheick Doucoure (Lens)

Interested: Crystal Palace

Estimated cost: €17m

A dynamic midfielder who has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Ligue 1 since helping Lens win promotion in 2020. Has two years left on his contract and is highly rated, so Palace might find it hard to land him.

19. Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Interested: Barcelona, Manchester United

Estimated cost: €47m-60m

Wolves are demanding a fee of £70 million for Neves, who admitted after the final game of the season that his future with the club was uncertain. The Portuguese midfielder has been a long-term target for Barcelona and his sale could hold the key to Bruno Lage’s own transfer business this summer.

20. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Interested: Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Estimated cost: €60m-70m

The England midfielder is high on the list of Man City’s transfer targets with Liverpool also thought to be monitoring the situation. Aston Villa have also been linked with the 26-year-old but Leeds are in ongoing contract talks with Phillips and an exit is not guaranteed.

21. Raphinha (Leeds United)

Interested: Barcelona

Estimated cost: €58m

The Brazilian is expected to leave Elland Road this summer with Barcelona favourites to land his signature. Leeds’ survival means the deal will be considerably more expensive than it could have been, which could open the door for other clubs to swoop.