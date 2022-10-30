Tennis star posts eye-catching images as she reveals her daring Halloween outfit

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has raised a few eyebrows.

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has raised a few eyebrows after she gave her fans on social media a Halloween treat.

The 2021 French Open finalist was following the all-white clothing rules of Wimbledon with her daring outfit, but this look might not be quite what you would expect to see at the All England Club.

Replicating a Paul Gaultier-designed outfit from in the 1997 sci-fi movie The Fifth Element that was worn by actress Milla Jovovich, Russian star Pavlyuchenkova drew a huge response on social media with a series of images that toasted her love of Halloween.

And it will come as little surprise that the images became a viral hi after posts on Instagram, which has a following of 142k.

Pavlyuchenkova is not the only tennis player who has used her social media platforms to post eye-catching images, with Italian star Camilia Giorgi boasting a following of over 646k..

These were some of the images that posted by Giorgi has ensured her vast social media following were hitting on the like button.

Pavlyuchenkova is off court at the moment with an injury, but she has used her position in tennis to highlight her opposition to war in Ukraine as she made comments that went against her nation's leaders.

"I'm very sad to say that I’m forced to withdraw from Roland Garros and the rest of the tournaments this year," she wrote on social media in May.

"I have been playing this in my head for the last week and it has been a really tough decision to make, as Roland Garros was always very special to me, especially after a dream run last year.

"But due to the pain for a long time, now the injury is limiting me physically and mentally to compete and practice fully.

"The last two tournaments (in Madrid and Rome) has shown me that the pain was still there and I wasn’t ready, so I have decided to take more time and come back stronger next year."

Pavlyuchenkova's tennis year on court has been a disappointment, but she made her mark by being an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine.

While many Russian players have side-stepped comments on the conflict, Pavlyuchenkova <a href="https://www.tennis365.com/tennis-news/anastasia-pavlyuchenkova-news-russian-no1-war-ukraine-end/">was quick to condemn the invasion by her country's leaders</a>.

"I've been playing tennis since I was a kid. I have represented Russia all my life," she said on social media shortly after Russian invasion.

"This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family, but I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence.

"Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.

"I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation. I'm just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this.

"I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it. Stop the violence, stop the war.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."