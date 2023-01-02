Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals double cancer battle
The former world number one previously underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010.
Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.
Navratilova said: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.”
The 66-year-old later tweeted: “Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I will say again – thank you all for your support and I am not done yet.”
Navratilova, winner of 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles, will not travel to this month’s Australian Open, where she was intending to work as a TV pundit, but a statement from her representative described the prognosis as “good”.
“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” read the statement. “The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.
“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.
“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.
“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”
